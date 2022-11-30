SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that it is presenting at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Wednesday, December 7, at 9:10 AM (Eastern Time), at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. A link to the webcast presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com. The presentation can also be accessed directly by using the following URL https://wsw.com/webcast/rj126/rop/1485637.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

941-556-2601

investor-relations@ropertech.com