Breaking News
Home / Top News / Rory Burke, Palm Coast Data President and CEO, Retiring

Rory Burke, Palm Coast Data President and CEO, Retiring

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Florida based fulfillment and marketing solutions company Palm Coast Data (PCD) has announced that long time President and CEO, Rory Burke, is retiring at the end of this year. To maintain continuity, experienced industry executive and former Palm Coast Data CEO, John Meneough, will step in to take the reins as interim President and CEO.

 “Rory has been an influential leader for PCD over the last decade and will be missed.  We wish him the very best,” said Liam Lynch, Executive Chairman of Studio Media Group, PCD’s parent company.

Burke commented, “While I’m excited about the prospect of the next chapter in life, I know I will miss working with the people at PCD, who I have great respect for.  I truly appreciate the opportunity to have worked with so many fine, dedicated people. I look forward to enjoying time with my wife in the Florida sunshine and improving my golf game.”

John Meneough, regarding his upcoming return stated “I’m excited to be back at PCD where I spent so many rewarding years.” John will be working with Rory and the leadership team at PCD in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Studio Media Group
Studio Media Group was created by lead investor and Executive Chairman Liam Lynch to acquire and grow premium media brands and service providers.  Studio Media owns and operates Irish Studio (https://irishstudio.com/), Studio Travel, and now Palm Coast Data (www.palmcoastdata.com). 

Studio Media’s mission is to build, support, uphold and connect communities. Core elements of its strategy are to combine these principles to build great brands within their portfolio and the partners they work with.

Irish Studio (https://irishstudio.com/), The most trusted source for the Irish and Irish Diaspora communities around the world that inform, entertain and inspire audiences by providing premium storytelling and experiences through our video, events, print, social and digital platforms. Irish Studio is the parent company to IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, Studio Travel & British Heritage Travel.

Palm Coast Data (www.palmcoastdata.com)
Palm Coast Data (PCD) provides a strategically engineered, multi-channel mix of digital, online and traditional technologies that acquire, retain and grow customer relationships – and increase revenue – for the nation’s leading magazine publishers, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies and other direct marketers.  Palm Coast Data provides solutions in fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, print and digital marketing solutions, and product fulfillment warehousing, processing and distribution.

CONTACT: CONTACT:
Rory Burke
President and Chief Executive Officer
(386) 447-2302
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.