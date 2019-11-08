Rory Burke, Palm Coast Data President and CEO, Retiring

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Florida based fulfillment and marketing solutions company Palm Coast Data (PCD) has announced that long time President and CEO, Rory Burke, is retiring at the end of this year. To maintain continuity, experienced industry executive and former Palm Coast Data CEO, John Meneough, will step in to take the reins as interim President and CEO.

“Rory has been an influential leader for PCD over the last decade and will be missed. We wish him the very best,” said Liam Lynch, Executive Chairman of Studio Media Group, PCD’s parent company.

Burke commented, “While I’m excited about the prospect of the next chapter in life, I know I will miss working with the people at PCD, who I have great respect for. I truly appreciate the opportunity to have worked with so many fine, dedicated people. I look forward to enjoying time with my wife in the Florida sunshine and improving my golf game.”

John Meneough, regarding his upcoming return stated “I’m excited to be back at PCD where I spent so many rewarding years.” John will be working with Rory and the leadership team at PCD in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Studio Media Group

Studio Media Group was created by lead investor and Executive Chairman Liam Lynch to acquire and grow premium media brands and service providers. Studio Media owns and operates Irish Studio (https://irishstudio.com/), Studio Travel, and now Palm Coast Data (www.palmcoastdata.com).

Studio Media’s mission is to build, support, uphold and connect communities. Core elements of its strategy are to combine these principles to build great brands within their portfolio and the partners they work with.

Irish Studio ( https://irishstudio.com/ ), The most trusted source for the Irish and Irish Diaspora communities around the world that inform, entertain and inspire audiences by providing premium storytelling and experiences through our video, events, print, social and digital platforms. Irish Studio is the parent company to IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, Studio Travel & British Heritage Travel.

Palm Coast Data ( www.palmcoastdata.com )

Palm Coast Data (PCD) provides a strategically engineered, multi-channel mix of digital, online and traditional technologies that acquire, retain and grow customer relationships – and increase revenue – for the nation’s leading magazine publishers, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies and other direct marketers. Palm Coast Data provides solutions in fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, print and digital marketing solutions, and product fulfillment warehousing, processing and distribution.

