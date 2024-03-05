First Legal Exporter of Psilocybin to Meet Global Demand, Establishing Dramatic Increase in Biomass Output

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rose Hill (or the “Company”), a premium psilocybin cultivator and supplier in the Jamaican legal Psilocybin industry, today announced the completion of significant facility renovations increasing the quality and capacity of its cultivation site. These upgrades reinforce the Company’s commitment to producing a critical supply of premium psilocybin.

Recent refurbishments have propelled the Company’s production capacity from 40 kg per month to an impressive 100 kg per month, adding more bandwidth to produce more of Rose Hill’s extensive portfolio of more than 50 psilocybin genetics, catering to research partners globally.

“The implementation of the geo-thermal system, facility and operational upgrades allow us to pursue our commitment to the advancement of the psilocybin and psychedelics industry,” said Charles Lazarus, CEO of Rose Hill.

Rose Hill’s newly renovated facility showcases an operation dedicated to sustainability, using cutting-edge technologies, while maintaining stringent quality controls. This system, also known as a ground-source heat pump, utilizes renewable ground energy to uphold precise temperature and humidity levels essential for optimal psilocybin mushroom cultivation. In addition to its sustainable energy approach, the geo-thermal system introduces positive pressure airflow, minimizing contamination risks in the facility’s tropical setting.

Cultivating in Jamaica’s challenging environment is akin to nurturing a rare mushroom species in a wild, untamed forest. The extreme heat, and relentless humidity, form a complex ecosystem where only the most resilient and adaptable can thrive. Like mushrooms that flourish in the most unexpected conditions, finding success in Jamaica’s challenging climate demands a deep-rooted dedication to adaptability and resilience, turning obstacles into the very nutrients that fuel growth and success.

Rose Hill’s geo-thermal system operates on the principle of circulating fluid through the ground, making the facility less susceptible to external weather conditions compared to traditional air or water sources. This not only enhances energy efficiency but also reduces operational costs and minimizes environmental impact. During the cooler months in Jamaica from December to February, the fluid absorbs heat from the ground and transfers it to the building for heating.

In addition to the heating and ventilation upgrades, Rose Hill reconfigured the building’s layout to streamline the process from spawn colonization to fruiting. The company also rebuilt its on-site laboratory into an airtight, controlled environment to further reduce contamination risks and ensure steady production flows.

Since its establishment in 2015, Rose Hill has consistently been at the forefront of research efforts and has become a key supplier of premier psilocybin biomass to esteemed research institutions globally. One of Rose Hill’s notable achievements was securing Health Canada’s approval for the first legal export of psilocybin from Jamaica to Canada. This certification allowed Rose Hill to provide exclusive, proprietary psilocybin biomass to a distinguished Canadian researcher and a leading provider of psychedelic-assisted therapies for eligible patients.

With its refurbished cultivation facility and pioneering achievements in psilocybin exports, Rose Hill looks ahead to further collaboration opportunities. The company’s relentless pursuit of excellence promises to unlock psilocybin’s therapeutic potential and shape the responsible, sustainable growth of this field.

For more information on Rose Hill, visit https://rosehill.life/ .

About Rose Hill

Rose Hill is a leading innovator in the cultivation and supply of premium psilocybin products and biomass. Dedicated to fostering a sustainable and ethical approach to cultivation, Rose Hill sets industry norms to standards to deliver safe and top-quality products to research partners and brands. Renowned as the foremost psilocybin producer in Jamaica, Rose Hill holds the distinction of being the world’s inaugural legal exporter of these transformative compounds.

