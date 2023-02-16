The iconic Gold Coast restaurant’s last day of service before reconstruction will be Feb. 26, 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Rosebud Restaurants announced that Carmine’s Chicago will be temporarily closed for reconstruction beginning Feb. 27, 2023.

The $4 million reconstruction project is expected to last 15 months, with demolition of the existing building slated to begin shortly after the last day of service, Feb. 26.

The new Carmine’s will measure over 10,000 square feet of dining space and feature an expansive, all-weather, outdoor terrace overlooking Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, stunning dining rooms and multiple bar areas on the first-floor entry and terrace.

“At Rosebud Restaurants, our customers are always a top priority,” said Alex Dana, founder of Carmine’s parent company, Rosebud Restaurants. “This reconstruction will help us reach new levels of success when we reopen in 2024 by creating an even better, more memorable, dining experience.”

When Carmine’s first opened its doors in 1985, it quickly became a hotspot for celebrities, Chicagoans and tourists alike. Its classic, Italian menu and prime location for people-watching have made it the top choice for many when it comes to dining out in Chicago.

“Rosebud has continued to grow amidst all of the changes and challenges we’ve experienced as a city over the last 50 years,” said Dana. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen many of our greatest competitors struggle to overcome these challenges, and it’s with great admiration and respect to them that we approach new projects and continue to grow the legacy of iconic Chicago institutions.”

Since its first store opened in 1976, Rosebud Restaurants have expanded to include nine locations across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs and are celebrated for their commitment to serving up authentic, Italian recipes, generous portions and exceptional service. The new Carmine’s building is one of many exciting projects on the horizon for Rosebud Restaurants.

Throughout the Carmine’s reconstruction, customers can enjoy their favorite dishes at neighboring Rosebud Restaurants locations:

Rosebud on Rush, 720 N Rush St.

Rosebud Randolph, 130 E Randolph St.

Rosetta Italian, 1 S Dearborn St.

The Rosebud, 1500 W Taylor St.

For additional information on the reconstruction of Carmine’s Chicago, please reach out to Kate Ahern at kahern@rosebud-restaurants.com.

About Rosebud Restaurants

For nearly 50 years, Rosebud Restaurants have been bringing classic Italian food to Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Each location has an authenticity and a high level of quality and service that have become an industry standard. Rosebud’s founder, Alex Dana, has built a family of restaurants that are woven into the very fabric of Chicago.

