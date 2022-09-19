Breaking News
felene vodka
RoseHosting Launches RoseRewards, the First Ever Loyalty Program in the Hosting Industry

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

First ever loyalty program that rewards web hosting customers.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RoseHosting, the premium managed web hosting provider, is proud to present its RoseRewards loyalty program, the first ever web hosting loyalty program on the market. This program is inspired directly by the airline industry and its success and appeal. It is available immediately to all RoseHosting Linux VPS, Cloud, and Dedicated Server users. All customers are automatically included in the program; they simply need to go to RoseRewards and start collecting their points.

“RoseHosting is a brand that values customer satisfaction above all else. Besides great equipment and award-winning customer support, with this program, we want to go a step further and reward the loyalty that has been present with some users for over two decades.” – Bobi Rose R., Founder & CEO

With the RoseRewards loyalty program, customers earn points by paying their hosting invoice or simply checking in to the RoseRewards platform each week. They can also increase their point balance by connecting with RoseHosting through various social media platforms or becoming an affiliate.

The best part about this loyalty program is using the points to claim many rewards. Users can add credit to their hosting accounts, and get discounts on server upgrades, premium SSL certificates, and additional services. There is also an option for users to donate to their favorite charity organization. RoseHosting will donate the value of their claimed points to a charity of their choice.

About RoseHosting

RoseHosting is a premium managed hosting provider and the first to offer commercially available Linux virtual servers back in 2001. They are still very much at the forefront of the hosting industry with their constant innovations. Besides having the latest generation hardware and the best 24/7 technical support, they offer an all-inclusive fully-managed hosting that cannot be found anywhere else.

Contact Information:
Nik Pasic
Marketing Manager
marketing@rosehosting.com
8887673467 x4

