ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Waitr Holdings Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WTRH

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) from May 17, 2019 through August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or pursuant or traceable to Waitr’s November 2018 going public transaction with Landcadia or in its May 2019 secondary public offering (“SPO”) of the important November 26, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Waitr investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Waitr was not on the verge of profitability; (2) Waitr was not providing its services at a sustainable low take rate established at 15%; (3) Waitr was unable to extract efficiencies from its full time fixed-rate labor force that was purported to allow the Company to offer its services at a lower rate than competitors; (4) its software provided little or no competitive advantages and what first-mover advantage Waitr claimed existed, was quickly squandered by the inability to obtain sophisticated high-level programmers and software engineers who could enable Waitr to refine and develop the software necessary to stay competitive in its market; (5) Waitr did not maintain an adequate system of internal controls so as to report and eliminate material conflicts of interest; and (6) as a result, Waitr’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1690.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .

