ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Venator Materials PLC Investors of Important September 30th Deadline in Securities Class Action – VNTR

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR): (a) from August 2, 2017 through October 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).; (b) in or traceable to Venator’s initial public offering of ordinary shares conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to Venator’s secondary public offering of ordinary shares conducted on or around December 4, 2017 of the important September 30, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Venator investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the fire damage at Venator’s Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (2) the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company’s insurance policy; (3) the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (4) Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; (5) the Company’s reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%; (6) as a result, Venator would incur over $600 million in restructuring expense and additional charges associated with the closure and replacement of the Pori facility; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Venator’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

