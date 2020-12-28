ROSEN, A HIGHLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Walmart Inc. – WMT

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) resulting from allegations that Walmart may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 22, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Walmart for its role in the opioid epidemic. According to the DOJ, Walmart “fill[ed] thousands of invalid prescriptions at its pharmacies and fail[ed] to report suspicious orders of opioids and other drugs placed by those pharmacies.” The suit alleges that managers pressured pharmacists to fulfill orders quickly, as the Company believed this service attracted shoppers and kept them in stores, and that Walmart did little to help pharmacists who raised red flags.

On this news, Walmart’s stock price fell $1.77 per share, or 1.2%, to close at $144.20 per share on December 22, 2020.

