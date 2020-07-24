ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Velocity Financial, Inc. – VEL

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) resulting from allegations that Velocity Financial may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 17, 2020, Velocity Financial commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 7,250,000 shares of stock priced at $13.00 per share and raising approximately $94 million. Since the IPO, Velocity Financial’s stock price has declined significantly, closing as low as $2.47 per share, representing a decline of over 80% from the offering price.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Velocity Financial shareholders. If you purchased securities of Velocity Financial please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1867.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected] .

