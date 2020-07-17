ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. Investors of Important August 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CEMI

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) between March 12, 2020 and June 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 17, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Chembio investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chembio’s Dual Path Platform (“DPP”) COVID-19 serological point-of-care test did not provide high-quality results and there were material performance concerns with the accuracy of the Company’s DPP COVID-19 test; (2) the Company’s DPP COVID-19 test generates a higher than expected rate of false results and higher than that reflected in the authorized labeling for the device, and was not effective in detecting antibodies against COVID-19; (3) accordingly, it was not reasonable to believe that the test may be effective in detecting antibodies against COVID-19 and, as a result, there was a material risk to public health from the false test results; (4) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 17, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

