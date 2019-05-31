ROSEN, A NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors of Important June 10th Deadline in Securities Class Action – MWA

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminders purchasers of the securities of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) from May 9, 2016 through August 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important June 10, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mueller investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Mueller class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1556.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mueller lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) as a result, Mueller was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) these costs would materially impact Mueller’s financial statements; (5) Mueller lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Mueller’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1556.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm , on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/ .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

——————————-

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com