ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Contura Energy, Inc. – CTRA

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) resulting from allegations that Contura may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In December 2017, Contura sold several of its mines and other assets to Blackjewel L.L.C. In November 2018, Contura merged with Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. and ANR, Inc. (the “Merger”). According to the registration statement issued in connection with the Merger, Contura disclosed that it had agreed to backstop certain of Blackjewel’s bonding obligations to facilitate the permit transfer for the mines and that Blackjewel would enter into financing by June 30, 2019 sufficient to release Contura from such obligations. On July 1, 2020, Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Contura repurchased the mines and sold the same assets to Eagle Specialty Materials, LLC, whereby Contura would pay $90 million to Eagle Specialty to acquire the mines and assume the related reclamation obligations. Contura’s stock price has plummeted since the Merger.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Contura shareholders.

