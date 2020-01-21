ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Opera Limited – OPRA

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York, N.Y., January 21, 2020. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) resulting from allegations that Opera may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 16, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a scathing report alleging that Opera Limited’s microfinancing app was in violation of the Google Play Store’s policies on predatory, short-term lending and misleading apps. The report also alleged, among other things, that Opera spent $9.5 million to purchase a business already funded and operated by Opera.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 16, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Opera investors. If you purchased shares of Opera please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1755.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected] .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

——————————-