ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Tencent Music Entertainment Group – TME

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) resulting from allegations that Tencent Music may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 27, 2019, Bloomberg reported that China’s antitrust authority, the State Administration of Market Regulation, is investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent Music and major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group. On this news, the price of Tencent Music’s securities fell $0.92 per share, or 6.82%, to close at $12.57 per share on August 27, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered Tencent Music investors.

