NEW YORK, March 01, 2024

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) resulting from allegations that Inari Medical may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Inari Medical securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 28, 2024, after market hours, Inari Medical filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC announcing “[i]n December 2023, we received a civil investigative demand (“CID”) from the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division, in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act (the “Investigation”). The CID requests information and documents primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals (“HCPs”). We are cooperating with the Investigation. We are unable to express a view at this time regarding the likely duration, or ultimate outcome, of the Investigation or estimate the possibility of, or amount or range of, any possible financial impact. Depending on the outcome of the Investigation, there may be a material impact on our business, results of operations, or financial condition.”

On this news, Inari Medical’s stock fell $12.14 per share, or 20.8%, to close at $46.12 on February 29, 2024.

