ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Continues to Investigate of Fiduciary Duty Claims Against Management of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. – FCHS

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential breaches of fiduciary duties by the management of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTC: FCHS) resulting from allegations that First Choice may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In November 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a criminal indictment and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil action against now-former First Choice CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors Christian Romandetti and his co-conspirators.

According to the complaint in a class action lawsuit filed against First Choice and Romandetti, beginning in 2014, First Choice issued a series of material misstatements and omissions to investors regarding, among other things: (1) the defendants retained Elite Stock Research, Inc. to falsely promote the Company to materially inflate the price of First Choice stock; (2) Romandetti, participated in a scheme to materially inflate the price of First Choice securities through an unlawful, paid promotional campaign, in which Romandetti personally profited; (3) the defendants were in violation of First Choice’s internal compliance policies by participating in the pump and dump scheme; and (4) First Choice lacked effective internal control over financial reporting.

The investigation concerns whether First Choice’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged First Choice, and/or committed abuses of control as a result of the foregoing.

