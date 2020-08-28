ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against 36Kr Holdings Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – KRKR

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) resulting from allegations that 36Kr may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 8, 2019, 36Kr commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 1.4 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) priced at $14.50 per ADS. Since the IPO, 36Kr’s ADS price has declined significantly, closing at $3.30 on August 6, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of 36Kr shareholders. If you purchased securities of 36Kr please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1916.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected] .

