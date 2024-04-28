NEW YORK, April 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTC: HRBR) resulting from allegations that Harbor Diversified may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Harbor Diversified securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 29, 2024, Harbor Diversified filed a current report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In this current report, Harbor Diversified disclosed that “the Company’s previously issued (i) consolidated financial statements and related disclosures as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, (ii) interim consolidated financial statements and related disclosures contained in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as of and for the first three quarters of the year ended December 31, 2022, and (iii) interim consolidated financial statements and related disclosures contained in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as of and for the first three quarters of the year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the “Non-Reliance Periods”) should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements contained in such financial statements, and that such financial statements should be restated.”

On this news, the price of Harbor Diversified stock fell by $0.28 per share, or 14.25%, to close at $1.73 on April 1, 2024.

