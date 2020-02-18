Rosetta Stone Inc. to Host 2020 Analyst & Investor Day on April 15th at the New York Stock Exchange

Arlington, VA, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST), a world leader in technology-based learning solutions, today announced that it will host its 2020 Analyst & Investor Day, “Changing Lives Through the Power of Language and Literacy Education,” on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. Members of Rosetta Stone’s management team will host a series of presentations and product demonstrations. Presentations will begin at approximately 8:00 am E.T. and will conclude at approximately 12:00 pm E.T.

Sell-side analysts and institutional investors interested in attending should contact Investor Relations at [email protected] . A live webcast of the event and copies of the materials presented will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.rosettastone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days following the event.

About Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone’s literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

CONTACT: Investors: Lasse Glassen / Jason Terry Addo Investor Relations 310-829-5400 [email protected] Media Contact: Andrea Riggs 917-572-5555 [email protected]