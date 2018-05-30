RosettaBooks to Publish Journeys: An American Story, featuring 72 essays about immigration and American greatness from a variety of notable figures

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Journeys: An American Story features a collection of first-person reflections of the American immigrant experience that are as diverse as the United States of America. Whether it was a few months, years, decades, or centuries ago, every family has a story of how they arrived in America. This collection of 72 essays, compiled by Andrew Tisch and Mary Skafidas, celebrates the vastness and variety of immigration stories in America.

In 2016, Andrew Tisch was asked to speak at a swearing-in ceremony for one hundred new immigrants held at the New-York Historical Society. In researching his own family’s journey to the United States, it hit him that almost everyone has a story to share. He and Mary Skafidas decided to solicit stories from friends, associates, and others to capture the quintessential idea of the American dream.

“This book is intended to stand as a reminder of America’s distinctive culture and history,” said Andrew Tisch.

“As we collected these stories, we realized how immigrants have defined the scope of American greatness,” said Mary Skafidas.

Journeys includes essays by Alan Alda, Tony Bennett, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Barbara Boxer, Elaine Chao, Andrew Cuomo, Nancy Pelosi, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Marlo Thomas and many more.

Read the fascinating tales of extraordinary and everyday Americans, including:

A governor’s grandfather who dug ditches and cleaned sewers, laying the groundwork for a budding nation

How a future cabinet secretary crossed the ocean at age eleven on a cargo ship

A young boy who fled violence in Budapest to become one of the most celebrated American football players

The girl who escaped persecution to become the first Vietnamese American woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress

All profits from the book will be donated to the New-York Historical Society and the Statue of Liberty Ellis Island Foundation. Share Your Story: Visit www.journeysanamericanstory.com to share your own Journey story.

PRAISE FOR JOURNEYS: AN AMERICAN STORY

“It’s no secret that immigration has been a major reason behind America’s 242 (and counting) years of success. The stories that Andrew and Mary share illustrate the positive and powerful impact that immigration has had in weaving the fabric of America. ‘Journeys’ is inspiring — I encourage you to read.” —Warren Buffet

“This highly readable collection of personal essays conveys the dreams and strengths of the immigrants who have come from around the world. It is a timely reminder of the essential role of immigrants in our national success story, including science, the arts, and economic well-being. And you’ll likely find a reflection of your own family’s experience between these covers.” —Abby Joseph Cohen, Senior Investment Strategist, Goldman Sachs

Journeys: An American Story is available July 3 from RosettaBooks and will be distributed in hardcover and eBook through Creative Management Partners and Simon & Schuster.

About the Editors: Andrew Tisch is co-chairman of the board and chairman of the executive committee of Loews Corporation. Andrew’s great-grandfather emigrated to America in 1904. Mary Skafidas is the head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Loews Corporation. Mary’s parents emigrated to America in 1970. The two have been writing together for the last five years on a variety of topics including immigration, education as the great equalizer, the importance of bipartisanship and fiscal responsibility in government, and other topics of the times.

About RosettaBooks: RosettaBooks is a leading independent trade publisher headquartered in New York City. Launching in 2001, it pioneered the exclusive ebook publication of iconic titles, including those from Kurt Vonnegut and William Manchester. Today RosettaBooks focuses on publishing high visibility nonfiction titles. For more information, please visit RosettaBooks.com and follow the publisher on Facebook and Twitter.

