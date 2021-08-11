Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Roshan Punjabi and Avi Upreti Join Guggenheim Securities to Expand FinTech Investment Banking Practice

Roshan Punjabi and Avi Upreti Join Guggenheim Securities to Expand FinTech Investment Banking Practice

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Roshan Punjabi and Avi Upreti have joined the firm as Managing Directors to expand its FinTech investment banking practice and will focus on advising payments, software, insurance, data, and security companies in the sector. Messrs. Punjabi and Upreti are based out of Guggenheim’s New York office.

Mr. Punjabi joins Guggenheim from Moelis, where he served as an Executive Director in its FinTech Investment Banking Group. Prior to joining Moelis, Mr. Punjabi was a member of the FinTech Investment Banking groups at Deutsche Bank and Jefferies. He began his investment banking career at Willis Towers Watson, where he covered insurance companies. Mr. Punjabi holds a B.S. in finance from Pennsylvania State University.

Mr. Upreti also comes to Guggenheim from Moelis, where he served as an Executive Director in its FinTech Investment Banking Group. Prior to joining Moelis, Mr. Upreti was a member of the FinTech Investment Banking Group at Deutsche Bank and began his career in Technology Strategy at Thomson Reuters. Mr. Upreti holds a M.B.A. from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a B.S. in electrical engineering and mathematics from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

“Focusing on developing technology is central to everything we do at Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Roshan and Avi are at the forefront of advising emerging companies in the FinTech sector, and their addition to Guggenheim will further enhance our ability to deliver world-class advice to clients in this important area. We look forward to their continued success at Guggenheim.”

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $325 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

* Assets under management are as of 06.30.2021 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee      
Guggenheim Partners
212.293.2811
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.