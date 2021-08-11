Roshan Punjabi and Avi Upreti Join Guggenheim Securities to Expand FinTech Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Roshan Punjabi and Avi Upreti have joined the firm as Managing Directors to expand its FinTech investment banking practice and will focus on advising payments, software, insurance, data, and security companies in the sector. Messrs. Punjabi and Upreti are based out of Guggenheim’s New York office.

Mr. Punjabi joins Guggenheim from Moelis, where he served as an Executive Director in its FinTech Investment Banking Group. Prior to joining Moelis, Mr. Punjabi was a member of the FinTech Investment Banking groups at Deutsche Bank and Jefferies. He began his investment banking career at Willis Towers Watson, where he covered insurance companies. Mr. Punjabi holds a B.S. in finance from Pennsylvania State University.

Mr. Upreti also comes to Guggenheim from Moelis, where he served as an Executive Director in its FinTech Investment Banking Group. Prior to joining Moelis, Mr. Upreti was a member of the FinTech Investment Banking Group at Deutsche Bank and began his career in Technology Strategy at Thomson Reuters. Mr. Upreti holds a M.B.A. from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a B.S. in electrical engineering and mathematics from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

“Focusing on developing technology is central to everything we do at Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Roshan and Avi are at the forefront of advising emerging companies in the FinTech sector, and their addition to Guggenheim will further enhance our ability to deliver world-class advice to clients in this important area. We look forward to their continued success at Guggenheim.”

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $325 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

* Assets under management are as of 06.30.2021 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn.

Media Contact