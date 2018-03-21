Roster of Cycling Team Co-Directed by Olympian Freddie Rodriguez and GS Andiamo

REDLANDS, Calif. , March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Road Race Champion Freddie Rodriguez will co-direct Team California, a cooperative cycling program between GS Andiamo and Echelon Development.

Freddie Rodriguez is a winner of numerous races in the U.S. and around the world including being a four-time US. Pro National RR Champion and a stage of the Giro d’Italia, he has also raced in over 100 stages in the Tour De France and the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He will provide valuable insights to the world of pro cycling to the riders of the Team California program.

Team members, ages 15-25, can successfully develop skills within the junior, U23 Academy, and U25 Team California programs and create personal success in their lives. The roster of the U23 Academy and Junior programs includes the following 11 athletes:

Young Adults Under 23: Team California Academy Thomas Fuller Robert Freeman Meade Plum Juniors Under 18: Team California Juniors Ethan Fuller Jake Fuller Eddy Huntsman Brian Kennedy Jonah Martinez Ellis Pedersen Genevieve Plum Hunter Wilson

“I am inspired by the Team California program as it takes young athletes who have the innate drive to succeed and provides them the opportunities to develop life skills through cycling” says Rodriguez.

The U25 Development, Academy and Junior Teams will compete in a kit designed and manufactured in California by Freddie Rodriguez. AJ Kennedy together with Freddie and their management team direct the U25 program while the Academy and Junior programs are directed by Dr. Sean Wilson, and GS Andiamo Head Coach Rachael Wilson, who are both level one USA Cycling coaches with distinction.

“We are excited that our collaboration with Freddie Rodriguez and AJ Kennedy of Echelon Development can build new developmental pathway opportunities for the next generation of cyclists through racing and training opportunities, skill building and mentorship.” says Dr. Wilson.

ABOUT TEAM CALIFORNIA ACADEMY AND JUNIORS: Team California Academy and Junior’s brings together talented young competitive racers ages 15-23 in the Southern California region and provides a pathway for maturing these competitive cyclists to move forward into the elite and collegiate ranks, including Team California.

ABOUT GS ANDIAMO: GS Andiamo is a nonprofit cycling club that builds the next generation, teaching young riders and their parents to be safe and effective cyclists, all while making rides fun and rewarding. The members of GS Andiamo, an Italian phrase meaning “let’s go,” are passionate about cycling, athletics, and sportsmanship. http://www.gsandiamo.com.





