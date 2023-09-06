Select Solar and Storage Companies to Conduct Investor Meetings in Las Vegas, NV

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — ROTH MKM (“ROTH”), www.roth.com , will host the 10th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium on September 12-13, 2023, at The Venetian Expo, in conjunction with RE+ 2023 – the largest gathering of energy professionals in North America.

Powered by SEIA (Solar Energy Industries Association) and SEPA (Smart Electric Power Alliance), RE+ is comprised of: Solar Power International (flagship event), Energy Storage International, RE+ Power (including wind, and hydrogen and fuel cells), and RE+ Infrastructure (electric vehicles and microgrids) bringing together an extensive alliance of clean energy leaders for multiple days of programming and networking opportunities.

Co-located with RE+ the ROTH Symposium will provide an opportunity for solar power industry executives and institutional investors to meet and exchange ideas about trends and issues in solar and storage. Our event will be hosted by Philip Shen , Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Sustainability, and Jesse Pichel , Managing Director, Investment Banking, Sustainability. The event will include (1) 1×1/small group meetings with ~30 companies; (2) fireside chats with company executives, which includes meetings with a variety of distributors, developers, companies, and experts; (3) a keynote luncheon fireside chat by Abigail Hopper , CEO of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), who will provide the latest trends in solar; and (4) a “must attend” Oktoberfest industry networking reception.

Our event is designed to allow participants to efficiently meet public companies throughout the entire solar value chain—polysilicon, module, inverter, balance of plant/trackers, developers, power producers as well as private companies and industry experts.

Jesse Pichel commented on the symposium’s significance, stating, “Since starting this Symposium 17 years ago, there has been a steadily rising interest in the sustainability sector. We attribute this to declining cost curve, increased government support driven by climate and energy security concerns, and a growing number of investable companies. Our solar and storage symposium at RE+ provides a unique platform for sustainable businesses looking to expand and investors seeking high-potential prospects.”

Phil Shen added, “The US solar industry is poised for a decade plus of growth with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year. That said, US resi solar growth has slowed down over the past year with the elevated interest rate environment. Utility scale solar, on the other hand, appears to be set up for steady annual growth ahead. Our Symposium and private company fireside chats will provide investors a differentiated opportunity to assess the outlook for each end market vis a vis the associated, relevant stocks.”

Since 2013, ROTH has been involved in approximately 200 transactions for its Sustainability clients, with a total transaction value of over $30 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 08/30/2023)

ROTH MKM is a founding member of Sustain SoCal (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in Southern California through innovation, collaboration, and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA ), and a corporate sponsor of NGO Sustainability , a non-profit organization in Consultative Status with the United Nations that is dedicated to promoting sustainable development and renewable energy.

For those interested in attending, the symposium is exclusively for ROTH’s institutional clients and by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email registration@roth.com to express interest and secure participation.

For detailed agenda and registration information, please visit the official conference website: 10th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium Agenda

DAILY CONFERENCE AGENDA

TUESDAY | SEPTEMBER 12, 2023

8:00am – 8:30am Registration and Morning Coffee 8:30am – 5:30pm 1×1 & Small Group Meetings 12:00 – 1:00pm Lunch 12:30 – 1:00pm Keynote Fireside Chat by Abigail Hopper, CEO of SEIA 6:00 – 9:00pm Oktoberfest Networking Reception

WEDNESDAY | SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

8:00am – 5:00pm 30-Minute Fireside Chats with Select Companies (mostly private)

All times are listed in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

VENUE

The Venetian Expo

201 Sands Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89169

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Ohm Analytics The BlueShirt Group B2I Digital, Inc. InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) NGO Sustainability Inc PV Tech Research Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)

Participating Companies at the time of this release include:

Company Name Alternus Energy Group Plc (ALTNF) Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Chargepoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) Jinko Solar (JKS) Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Nextracker (NXT) Pineapple Energy (PEGY) SES AI Corp. (SES) Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) SolarJuice Co., Ltd./Solar4America (PRIVATE) Spruce Power (SPRU) Stem, Inc. (STEM) Sunergy Solar/ ESGEN (ESACU) Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Tigo Energy (TYGO) Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)

Please visit the ROTH MKM Conference section of our marketing partner , B2i Digital, for additional information about the companies in attendance.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Contact:

ROTH MKM

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

949.720.7117, imattson-pain@roth.com

ROTH MKM – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com