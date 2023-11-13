Event to feature one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and senior management from select companies across a variety of technology sub-sectors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth MKM”) www.roth.com , a full-service investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors, is pleased to announce the upcoming 12th Annual New York Technology Conference to be held at the Yale Club in New York City on November 15th, 2023.

The conference presents a unique opportunity for C-suite executive management teams from approximately 60 public companies operating across various technology, media and internet sub-sectors to engage with seasoned investors. Participating companies are active in diverse areas including Semiconductors, IoT, Communications, Software, Applications and Digital Media.

Roth MKM’s analysts Darren Aftahi , Richard Baldry, CFA , Suji Desilva, CFA, Harry Fong , Eric Handler , Rohit Kukarni, Jeff Martin, CFA , and Scott Searle, CFA will facilitate 40-minute one-on-one interactions and small group discussions between investors and company management teams in an intimate setting designed for business efficiency. This format enables investors and company leadership to explore synergies, gain deeper insights into business models and assess compatibility.

Sagar Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of Roth MKM, emphasized the importance of this event, stating, “Technology remains one of the most promising and fascinating areas on the investor community’s radar. With the rapid developments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and cybersecurity, exploring opportunities and building lasting relationships in this constantly growing industry is increasingly crucial.”

This event is exclusively for qualified investors and clients of Roth MKM and is by invitation only. To learn more about the event and register, please visit 12 th Annual New York Technology Conference Registration .

Since 2014, Roth MKM has been involved in approximately 208 transactions for its technology clients, with total transaction value of over $12.6 Billion. (Source: Roth MKM | 11/09/2023)

AGENDA :

WEDNESDAY | NOVEMBER 15, 2023

8:00am – 9:00am – Registration & Morning Coffee

12:00pm – 12:45pm – Buffet Lunch

9:00am – 4:45pm – 1×1/Small Group Meetings

VENUE:

The Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017

Participating Companies Include – As of 11/09/2023

Company Name Company URL ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) https://acmrcsh.com/ Airship Holdings/ BYTE Acquisition Corp. (BYTS) https://airship.ai/ Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) https://akoustis.com/ Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) https://international.alarm.com/adc/ Allient (ALNT) https://www.alliedmotion.com/ American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) https://www.amsc.com/ Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) https://applieddigital.com/ Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) https://arberobotics.com/ Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) https://www.asuresoftware.com/ Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) https://aviatnetworks.com/ Beachbody Company (BODY) https://thebeachbodycompany.com/ Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) https://www.seeclearfield.com/ D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) https://www.dwavesys.com/ Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) https://directdigitalholdings.com/ ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) https://www.ecarxgroup.com/ eGain Corporation (EGAN) https://www.egain.com/ FiscalNote (NOTE) https://fiscalnote.com/ Forian, Inc. (FORA) https://forian.com/ Genasys, Inc. (GNSS) https://genasys.com/ GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) https://www.gohealth.com/ Imax Corp. (IMAX) https://www.imax.com/ indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) https://indiesemi.com/ Instacart, Inc. (CART) https://www.instacart.com/store Intuitive Machines (LUNR) https://www.intuitivemachines.com/ Kimball Electronics (KE) https://www.kimballelectronics.com/ Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) https://www.lantronix.com/ LeddarTech/ Prospector Capital (PRSR) https://leddartech.com/ Lightwave Logic (LWLG) https://www.lightwavelogic.com/ LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) https://www.liveone.com/ Loop Media, Inc. (LPTV) https://loop.tv/business/ Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT) https://ir.marti.tech/ MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) https://www.maxlinear.com/ Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) https://navitassemi.com/ Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) https://www.nayax.com/ Netlist, Inc. (NLST) https://netlist.com/ NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) https://nv5.com/ Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) https://www.perion.com/ PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) https://powerfleet.com/ Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) https://ir.redwirespace.com/ Redwire Corp. (RDW) https://www.researchsolutions.com/ Research Solutions, Inc (RSSS) https://www.riotplatforms.com/ Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) https://riotblockchain.com/ Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) https://www.rocketlabusa.com/ SiTime Corporation (SITM) https://store.sitime.com/login.php Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) https://www.smithmicro.com/ SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) https://www.soundthinking.com/ Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) https://spire.com/ SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (SYT) https://syla-tech.jp/en Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) https://www.take2games.com/ The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) https://www.thehackettgroup.com/ The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) https://joinreal.com/ TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) https://investor.tkogrp.com/overview/default.aspx TransAct Technologies, Inc. (TACT) https://transact-tech.com/ Transcat (TRNS) https://www.transcat.com/ Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) https://www.valens.com/ Veritone, Inc. (VERI) https://www.veritone.com/ Vitalhub (TSX:VHI) https://www.vitalhub.com/ Wag! Group Co. (PET) https://investors.wag.co/ Yext, Inc. (YEXT) https://www.yext.com/ Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) https://zetaglobal.com/





Please visit the Roth MKM Conference section of our marketing partner, B2i Digital , for additional information about the companies in attendance.

Thank You to the Event Sponsors:

Company Name Company URL Armanino https://www.armanino.com/ Lowenstein Sandler https://www.lowenstein.com/about-us Antenna Group https://www.antennagroup.com/ B2I Digital, Inc. https://www.b2idigital.com InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com NGO Sustainability Inc. https://www.unngosustainability.org/ Sequire https://mysequire.com/

About Roth MKM

Roth MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth MKM, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Contact:

Roth MKM

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer, imattson-pain@roth.com

949.720.7117

