Rōti Unveils New Digital Customer Experience, Powered by eatsa Technology

Innovative, integrated restaurant technology platform allows popular fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant to uplevel customer experience and streamline operations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rōti Modern Mediterranean , the Chicago-based, fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant with 40 locations nationwide, is introducing a new digital customer experience powered by eatsa , the innovative restaurant technology provider. Rōti will be using eatsa’s suite of end-to-end technology solutions that allow for an enhanced customer experience, as well as providing them integrated and instrumented back of house operational tools that can ingest orders from multiple channels including mobile and digital kiosk orders, and third-party delivery.

The first Rōti restaurant to showcase the full digital customer experience enabled by eatsa will be at its Chicago Loop – W. Washington location. Additional Rōti locations in Chicago have already begun rolling out eatsa’s technology, with more locations nationwide to follow in the coming months. The Chicago Loop – W. Washington Rōti location features eatsa’s self-serve kiosk ordering, integrated kitchen management system and eatsa’s Spotlight Pickup System, which alleviates the primary pain points of digital ordering and delivery. This includes increasing off-premise order volume and improving the customer experience while lessening overcrowding and bottlenecks often caused by mobile ordering and third-party delivery – a crucial operational challenge with increasing demand take-out.

“Our partnership with eatsa will offer our customers a fresh, new way to experience our delicious Mediterranean menu,” said Carl Segal, CEO of Rōti. “eatsa’s technology will help us deliver a more convenient experience with shorter wait times and more seamless customization, enabling us to scale an engaging and differentiated customer experience.”

The eatsa Platform – a complete, end-to-end technology suite for restaurant operations that integrates the entire process from ordering to pick up – offers a flexible and scalable technology solution that supports increased throughput and enhancement of the overall customer experience. The Company’s Omnichannel Intelligent Queue Software integrates multiple order channels, blending and sequencing the orders for back of house teams to provide efficient order management and accurate order availability times to customers. Additionally, eatsa’s innovative Spotlight Pickup System creates a dedicated area in the front of house to enable a seamless pickup experience for customers and delivery service providers.

“With their strong commitment to customer engagement, and a focus on staff efficiencies, Rōti is an ideal partner for eatsa to work with,” said Adam Brotman, CEO of eatsa. “We are excited to play a role in how they operate and engage with their customers as the brand continues to grow and evolve.”

Specific eatsa technology that Rōti will implement at its’ restaurants over time include:

Self-Serve Ordering: eatsa’s digital kiosk ordering system gives Rōti customers a way to skip the traditional assembly-style line and build their meal through an intuitive and personalized self-serve ordering experience. The addition of self-serve kiosks helps operators create shorter lines, increase order throughput and drive higher average tickets compared to a typical cashier experience.



eatsa’s digital kiosk ordering system gives Rōti customers a way to skip the traditional assembly-style line and build their meal through an intuitive and personalized self-serve ordering experience. The addition of self-serve kiosks helps operators create shorter lines, increase order throughput and drive higher average tickets compared to a typical cashier experience. Kitchen Systems: eatsa’s fully integrated and instrumented back of house operation tools can ingest orders from a multitude of channels including third-party delivery, mobile, walk-up, web and catering, and then route orders to the appropriate prep station without any human intervention or tedious manual queue handling from multiple tablets.



eatsa’s fully integrated and instrumented back of house operation tools can ingest orders from a multitude of channels including third-party delivery, mobile, walk-up, web and catering, and then route orders to the appropriate prep station without any human intervention or tedious manual queue handling from multiple tablets. Pick Up: eatsa’s Spotlight Pickup System is an engaging, easy-to-use order pickup solution that simplifies and streamlines the pickup process for customers, restaurant staff and delivery service providers, orchestrating operations with a guided and personalized experience. When a digital order is ready, a customer is guided to their automated pickup ‘Spot’ where their name is clearly highlighted on the front display. Each Spot is connected to eatsa’s cloud network and equipped with product sensors, a toplight for status indication and a front display for customized digital messaging.



eatsa’s Spotlight Pickup System is an engaging, easy-to-use order pickup solution that simplifies and streamlines the pickup process for customers, restaurant staff and delivery service providers, orchestrating operations with a guided and personalized experience. When a digital order is ready, a customer is guided to their automated pickup ‘Spot’ where their name is clearly highlighted on the front display. Each Spot is connected to eatsa’s cloud network and equipped with product sensors, a toplight for status indication and a front display for customized digital messaging. Data & Analytics: eatsa’s integrated systems capture order-level and customer-level data. Not only will this data allow Rōti to measure and improve operations, but also to measure and improve menus and recipes, understand their markets and consumers better, and build personalized digital marketing and loyalty programs.

About Rōti Modern Mediterranean

Rōti Modern Mediterranean, headquartered in Chicago, IL, operates 40 locations nationally, including Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Dallas and Minneapolis. Inspired by the bold flavors and healthfulness of the Mediterranean cuisine, Rōti’s food philosophy is straightforward. Use high-quality & sustainable ingredients and prepare them simply. Rōti’s menu features sandwiches, salads, rice plates and numerous sides & toppings that allow customers to curate their perfect meal matched to their food mood. For more information about Rōti, visit www.roti.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About eatsa

eatsa is the only end-to-end digital operating platform for restaurants. With a combination of digital ordering and data services, eatsa’s integrated technology suite enables restaurants to create a seamless experience for their customers, while streamlining back of house operations. The eatsa Platform includes mobile, web and kiosk ordering, integrated order management software, digitally connected pickup solutions, as well as data and analytics services. To learn more, please visit eatsa.com .