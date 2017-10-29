Rouhani says Iran will keep producing missiles, state TV reports

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defense and does not consider that a violation of international accords, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday in a speech broadcast on state television.
