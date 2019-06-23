Rouhani says U.S. drone’s ‘intrusion’ stokes tensions in Gulf

President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused the United States of stoking tensions in the Gulf through what Iran has called the violation of its airspace by a U.S. military drone, which Tehran shot down, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
