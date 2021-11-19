Rover Announces the Pricing of Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

Breaking News
SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rover Group, Inc. (“Rover”) (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by stockholders of Rover that were investors in A Place for Rover, Inc. prior to its merger with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Rover will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will act as lead bookrunners and, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Canaccord Genuity LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Media:
Kristin Sandberg
pr@rover.com  
(360) 510-6365

Investor Relations:
Brinlea Johnson
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com
(415) 269-2645

