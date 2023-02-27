Full year revenue increased to $174.0 million, up 58% year-over-year

Gross booking value (GBV) of $798.4 million, up 53% year-over-year in 2022

Total bookings of 5.6 million, up 32% year-over-year in 2022

Announces $50 million Share Repurchase Program

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rover Group, Inc. (“Rover” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Net income of $5.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million highlighted a strong fourth quarter which closed out a year that saw our business grow substantially,” said Rover co-founder and CEO, Aaron Easterly. “Our team’s execution during 2022 was inspiring with record new customer acquisition, increased expected customer lifetime value (“LTVs”), and rapid international growth while demonstrating increased operating leverage. In light of our operating results and cash generation outlook, our board has authorized a $50 million share buyback program.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Revenue increased 37% to $52.0 million, compared to $38.0 million in Q4 2021.

GBV grew 31% to $218.1 million, compared to $166.0 million in Q4 2021.

Total Bookings increased 20% to 1.4 million, compared to 1.2 million in Q4 2021. New bookings increased 9% to 233,000, compared to 215,000. Repeat bookings increased 22% to 1.2 million, compared to 1.0 million in Q4 2021.

GAAP net income and net income margin were $5.3 million and 10%, compared to a GAAP net income and net income margin of $33.9 million and 89% in Q4 2021, which included a $39.7 million non-cash fair value adjustment for warrant and earnout liabilities tied to the deSPAC transaction.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were $11.2 million and 22%, compared to $7.6 million and 20% in Q4 2021.

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

Revenue increased 58% to $174.0 million, compared to $109.8 million in 2021.

GBV grew 53% to $798.4 million, compared to $521.9 million in 2021.

Total bookings increased 32% to 5.6 million, compared to 4.2 million in 2021. New bookings increased 17% to 939,000, compared to 804,000. Repeat bookings increased 36% to 4.6 million, compared to 3.4 million.

GAAP net loss and net loss margin were $22.0 million and 13%, compared to a GAAP net loss and net loss margin of $64.0 million and 59% in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were $20.8 million and 12%, compared to $12.4 million and 11% in 2021.

Guidance

First Quarter 2023

Revenue Rover anticipates revenue in the range of $37 – $39 million.

Adjusted EBITDA Rover anticipates Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(5) – $(3) million.



Full Year 2023

Revenue Rover anticipates revenue in the range of $205 – $215 million, a year-over-year increase of 21% at the midpoint of the projected range.

Adjusted EBITDA Rover anticipates Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $25 – $30 million.



Both the low and high ends of guidance include the impact of macroeconomic headwinds, inclusive of a mild to moderate recession, public health concerns, travel disruptions and a full year of normalized marketing expenses and operating costs compared to a partial year of each in 2022. First quarter guidance also reflects the seasonally low nature of the quarter.

Long-Term Targets

The company reiterated its previously stated long-term targets of:

Revenue growth: ~20-25%

Contribution margin: 80%+

Adjusted EBITDA margin: 30%+

In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, Rover has not provided the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure to its Adjusted EBITDA guidance, Adjusted EBITDA margin long-term target or Contribution margin long-term target or a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation, income tax, and change in fair value and loss from equity method investments. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalent is not available without unreasonable effort. Because these adjustments are inherently variable and uncertain and depend on various factors that are beyond Rover’s control, Rover is also unable to predict their probable significance. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Share Repurchase Program

Rover also announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million of its Class A common stock. A goal of the repurchase program is to utilize Rover’s strong balance sheet to offset a portion of the dilution from employee equity incentive compensation programs.

Repurchases of the Class A common stock may be made on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market transactions (including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans) or through privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements, including the requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The repurchase program does not obligate Rover to acquire any specific number of shares of its Class A common stock. The timing, volume and nature of repurchases will be determined by Rover’s management and depend on a variety of factors, including stock price, trading volume, market and economic conditions, other general business considerations such as alternative investment opportunities, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. Repurchases under the program have been authorized for the next 12 months, but the program may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time at the discretion of Rover’s board of directors.

Rover expects to fund the repurchases with existing cash and cash equivalents and investments. As of December 31, 2022, Rover had cash and cash equivalents and investments of approximately $273 million.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (NASDAQ: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com.

Definitions

A booking is defined as a single arrangement between a pet parent and pet care provider on the Rover services marketplace, which can be for a single night or multiple nights for overnight services, or for a single walk/day/drop-in or multiple walks/days/drop-ins for daytime services. New bookings is defined as the total number of first-time bookings that new users, which Rover refers to as pet parents, book on our platform in a period. Repeat bookings are defined as the total number of bookings from pet parents who have ever had a previous booking on Rover, inclusive of pet parents who had their first booking within the same quarter.

Gross Booking Value, or GBV, represents the dollar value of bookings on the Rover services marketplace during a period, prior to cancellations, and is inclusive of pet care provider earnings, service fees, add-ons, taxes, and alterations, and is exclusive of tips and Rover’s other ancillary revenue streams.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Rover’s consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Rover uses non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and its related earnings call, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Contribution, Contribution margin, and non-GAAP operating expenses (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”), each as defined below. A reconciliation of the historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures to their most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is presented in tabular form at the end of this release immediately following the GAAP financial statements. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of Rover’s performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as an analytical tool, which limitations are described below, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures.

Rover uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to evaluate the health of its business, measure its operating performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions, including those related to operating expenses, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Rover considers the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in its business and its historical operating performance on a more consistent basis.

Rover believes that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when taken together with their corresponding comparable GAAP financial measure, provide meaningful supplemental information to investors as they provide a basis for period-to-period comparisons of Rover’s business by excluding the effect of certain non-cash and cash gains, expenses, losses and variable charges that may not be indicative of its recurring core business, results of operations, or outlook. Rover believes these Non-GAAP Financial Measures are useful to investors because they (1) allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial, operational and strategic decision-making and in assessing the health of Rover’s business and operating performance, (2) are used by Rover’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Rover’s business, (3) allow investors and others to understand and evaluate Rover’s operating results in the same manner as Rover’s management and board of directors, and (4) provide a reasonable basis for comparing Rover’s ongoing results of operations and those of other companies.

Rover defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, interest income, change in fair value, net, other income (expense), net, income tax expense or benefit, and non-routine items such as investment impairment, restructuring costs, certain acquisition and merger-related costs and transaction-related expenses, loss from equity method investments, and certain legal settlements. Adjusted EBITDA margin as presented in the reconciliation table below is Adjusted EBITDA for a period divided by revenue for the same period.

Rover defines Contribution as gross profit (loss) plus amortization of intangible assets and amortization of internally developed software related to cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately). Gross profit (loss) is defined as revenue less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately) and amortization of intangible assets. Gross margin is calculated by dividing gross profit (loss) for a period by revenue for the same period. Contribution margin is calculated by dividing Contribution for a period by revenue for the same period.

Operating expenses consist of operations and support expense, marketing expense, product and development expense, and general and administrative expense. Rover defines Non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding the non-cash expenses arising from the grant of stock-based awards, and in the case of non-GAAP general and administrative expense, excluding certain legal settlements. These non-GAAP operating expenses are also presented as a percentage of revenue, which is calculated by dividing the specific non-GAAP operating expense for a period by revenue for the same period.

Beginning with the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Rover redefined Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP general and administrative expense to omit the impact of certain legal settlements, including the accrual for a previously announced settlement agreement, and in the case of Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the change in fair value of, and omit the loss from, a recent equity method investment. Legal settlement amounts were immaterial during the year ended December 31, 2021 and Rover did not have any equity method investments in the year ended December 31, 2021. Rover believes the adjustments described above are not indicative of its core operating performance and are useful to investors by enabling them to better assess its operating performance in the context of current period results and provide for better comparability with its historically disclosed Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP general and administrative expense amounts.

ROVER GROUP, INC.

Key Business Metrics

(Bookings and users in thousands, GBV dollars in millions, ABV and per-user metrics in units)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Bookings New Bookings 233 215 939 804 Repeat Bookings 1,217 998 4,622 3,395 Total Bookings 1,450 1,213 5,561 4,199 GBV $ 218.1 $ 166.0 $ 798.4 $ 521.9 ABV(1) $ 150 $ 137 $ 144 $ 124 Total active users(2) 679 567 1,652 1,286 GBV per user $ 321 $ 293 $ 483 $ 406 Recognized take rate(3) 22.1 % 21.1 % 22.1 % 21.5 % Cancellation rate(4) 14.6 % 16.0 % 14.0 % 14.1 %

(1) ABV, or average booking value, defined as GBV ÷ Total bookings.

(2) Active user defined as unique pet owner with at least one booking in period.

(3) Recognized take rate defined as (Revenue + change in Deferred revenue) ÷ GBV.

(4) Cancellation rate defined as Cancelled bookings value ÷ GBV.

ROVER GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 51,951 $ 38,006 $ 174,010 $ 109,837 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 11,082 8,042 41,058 26,536 Operations and support 7,536 5,013 26,801 14,928 Marketing 9,763 6,405 36,807 19,937 Product development 7,149 8,126 27,529 22,712 General and administrative 12,178 14,293 65,794 35,559 Depreciation and amortization 1,506 1,754 5,938 7,327 Total costs and expenses 49,214 43,633 203,927 126,999 Income (loss) from operations 2,737 (5,627 ) (29,917 ) (17,162 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,890 22 3,974 49 Interest expense (19 ) (18 ) (80 ) (2,952 ) Change in fair value of other investments 598 — 598 — Change in fair value of earnout liabilities — 25,304 — (46,015 ) Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities — 14,350 4,579 2,089 Other income (expense), net 428 (91 ) (617 ) (284 ) Total other income (expense), net 2,897 39,567 8,454 (47,113 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity method investments 5,634 33,940 (21,463 ) (64,275 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (90 ) (55 ) 82 226 Loss from equity method investments (273 ) — (598 ) — Net income (loss) $ 5,271 $ 33,885 $ (21,979 ) $ (64,049 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.19 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.72 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 183,471 175,590 181,854 89,004 Diluted 205,949 203,682 181,854 89,004



ROVER GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,875 $ 278,904 Short-term investments 191,347 — Accounts receivable, net 53,181 26,023 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,639 6,113 Total current assets 312,042 311,040 Property and equipment, net 19,518 20,874 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,871 21,495 Intangible assets, net 6,865 4,469 Goodwill 36,915 33,159 Deferred tax asset, net 1,306 1,477 Long-term investments 22,463 4,292 Other noncurrent assets 281 348 Total assets $ 418,261 $ 397,154 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,354 $ 5,043 Accrued compensation and related expenses 6,644 6,600 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,694 3,021 Deferred revenue 5,544 3,077 Pet parent deposits 40,783 28,269 Pet care provider liabilities 3,319 10,894 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,727 2,433 Total current liabilities 87,065 59,337 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 22,208 25,198 Derivative warrant liabilities — 19,943 Other noncurrent liabilities 714 84 Total liabilities 109,987 104,562 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 990,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; 184,526 and 177,342 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 651,659 612,680 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,098 ) 220 Accumulated deficit (342,305 ) (320,326 ) Total stockholders’ equity 308,274 292,592 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 418,261 $ 397,154



ROVER GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (21,979 ) $ (64,049 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 19,059 11,061 Depreciation and amortization 12,890 14,683 Non-cash operating lease costs 2,584 2,062 Change in fair value of other investments (598 ) — Change in fair value of earnout liabilities — 46,015 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (4,579 ) (2,089 ) Net accretion of investment discounts (1,509 ) — Amortization of debt issuance costs — 712 Deferred income taxes (394 ) (272 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 42 64 Loss from equity method investments 598 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (27,109 ) (23,024 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (599 ) (3,126 ) Other noncurrent assets 9 (24 ) Accounts payable 27 3,738 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,137 4,060 Deferred revenue and pet parent deposits 14,898 22,663 Pet care provider liabilities (7,574 ) 4,754 Operating lease liabilities (2,656 ) (2,307 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 405 (587 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,652 14,334 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (614 ) (881 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (7,563 ) (6,340 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1 24 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,858 ) — Purchases of convertible notes (1,810 ) — Purchases of available-for-sale securities (308,106 ) (4,293 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 98,986 — Net cash used in investing activities (224,964 ) (11,490 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 6,618 6,505 Redemption of stock warrants (7 ) — Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (3,248 ) (8,673 ) Proceeds from reverse recapitalization and related financing — 268,282 Payment of deferred transaction costs related to reverse recapitalization — (32,743 ) Repayment of borrowings on credit facilities — (38,124 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,363 195,247 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (80 ) (35 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (220,029 ) 198,056 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 278,904 80,848 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 58,875 $ 278,904 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 45 $ 5 Cash paid for interest 9 2,511 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities (excluding those recognized upon initial adoption of ASC 842) 17 757 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock — 290,427 Earnout liability recognized upon the closing of the reverse recapitalization — 228,082 Derivative warrant liabilities recognized upon the closing of the reverse recapitalization — 22,032 Reclassification of earnout liabilities to additional paid-in-capital — 274,097 Reclassification of certain derivative warrant liabilities to equity upon exercise 15,356 — Recognition of indemnity holdback liabilities upon acquisition of businesses 1,489 — Stock-based compensation capitalized to internal-use software 1,194 —



ROVER GROUP, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 51,951 $ 38,006 $ 174,010 $ 109,837 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 5,271 $ 33,885 $ (21,979 ) $ (64,049 ) Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization(1) 3,256 3,868 12,890 14,683 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 5,034 7,919 19,059 11,061 Interest expense 19 18 80 2,952 Interest income (1,890 ) (22 ) (3,974 ) (49 ) Change in fair value, net(3) (598 ) (39,654 ) (5,177 ) 43,926 Other (income) expense, net (428 ) 91 617 284 Income tax expense (benefit) 90 55 (82 ) (226 ) Acquisition and merger-related costs(4) 158 220 816 2,556 Transaction-related expenses (5) — 1,263 — 1,263 Legal settlements(6) — — 18,000 — Loss from equity method investments 273 — 598 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,185 $ 7,643 $ 20,848 $ 12,401 Net income (loss) margin(7) 10 % 89 % (13 %) (59 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin(8) 22 % 20 % 12 % 11 %

(1) Depreciation and amortization include amortization expense related to capitalized internal use software, which is recognized as cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately) in the consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Stock-based compensation expense includes equity granted to employees as well as non-employee directors.

(3) Change in fair value, net includes the mark-to-market adjustments related to the earnout shares and warrant liabilities in connection with the deSPAC transaction and the change in fair value of an equity method investment.

(4) Acquisition and merger-related costs include accounting, legal, consulting and travel-related expenses incurred in connection with the Caravel merger and other business combinations.

(5) Transaction-related expenses include costs related to our secondary offering in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(6) Legal settlements includes the amount we accrued for a binding settlement term sheet executed in October 2022.

(7) Net income (loss) margin is net loss divided by revenue for the same period.

(8) Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the same period.

ROVER GROUP, INC.

Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations

(in thousands, except for percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Amount % Amount % Revenue $ 51,951 100 % $ 38,006 100 % Less: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately) (11,082 ) (8,042 ) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (524 ) (791 ) Gross profit 40,345 29,173 Gross profit margin 78 % 77 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets 524 791 Add: IDS amortization related to Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately) 1,749 2,114 Non-GAAP contribution $ 42,618 $ 32,078 Non-GAAP contribution margin (1) 82 % 84 % Operations and support expense $ 7,536 15 % $ 5,013 13 % Less: Stock-based compensation expense (547 ) (1 ) (401 ) (1 ) Non-GAAP operations and support expense $ 6,989 14 % $ 4,612 12 % Marketing expense $ 9,763 19 % $ 6,405 17 % Less: Stock-based compensation expense (289 ) (1 ) (487 ) (1 ) Non-GAAP marketing expense $ 9,474 18 % $ 5,918 16 % Product development expense $ 7,150 14 % $ 8,126 21 % Less: Stock-based compensation expense (1,250 ) (3 ) (2,840 ) (7 ) Non-GAAP product development expense $ 5,900 11 % $ 5,286 14 % General and administrative expense $ 12,178 24 % $ 14,293 38 % Less: Stock-based compensation expense (2,947 ) (6 ) (4,191 ) (11 ) Less: Legal settlements — — — — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 9,231 18 % $ 10,102 27 %

(1) Non-GAAP Contribution margin is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Contribution for a period by revenue for the same period.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Amount % Amount % Revenue $ 174,010 100 % $ 109,837 100 % Less: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately) (41,058 ) (26,536 ) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (1,987 ) (3,498 ) Gross profit 130,965 79,803 Gross profit margin 75 % 73 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,987 3,498 Add: IDS amortization related to Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately) 6,952 7,356 Non-GAAP contribution $ 139,904 $ 90,657 Non-GAAP contribution margin (1) 80 % 83 % Operations and support expense $ 26,801 15 % $ 14,928 14 % Less: Stock-based compensation expense (1,761 ) (1 ) (545 ) (1 ) Non-GAAP operations and support expense $ 25,040 14 % $ 14,383 13 % $ — Marketing expense $ 36,807 21 % $ 19,937 18 % Less: Stock-based compensation expense (1,147 ) (1 ) (725 ) (1 ) Non-GAAP marketing expense $ 35,660 20 % $ 19,212 17 % $ — Product development expense $ 27,529 16 % $ 22,712 21 % Less: Stock-based compensation expense (5,407 ) (3 ) (3,821 ) (4 ) Non-GAAP product development expense $ 22,122 13 % $ 18,891 17 % $ — General and administrative expense $ 65,794 38 % $ 35,559 32 % Less: Stock-based compensation expense (10,744 ) (6 ) (5,970 ) (5 ) Less: Legal settlements (18,000 ) (10 ) — — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 37,050 22 % $ 29,589 27 %

(1) Non-GAAP Contribution margin is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Contribution for a period by revenue for the same period.

