Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release Oct 3, 2017, at 1.00 p.m. EET

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (“The Company”) has today received a notification in accordance with the Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Trema International Holdings B.V. (“Trema”), according to which Trema’s direct holding of the shares and votes of the Company decreased to 36.64 percent and Trema’s holding through financial instruments increased above the threshold of 5 percent on October 2, 2017. The change was due to a share lending agreement signed by Trema, Silavano Investments S.à.r.l (“Silavano”) and Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki Branch (“Danske Bank”) in connection with the Initial Public Offering of the Company on September 29, 2017, according to which Trema has on October 2, 2017 lent 4,638,000 existing shares in the Company to Danske Bank. The share lending did not affect the aggregate total holdings of Trema, which amounts to 33,186,946 shares including the lent shares.

Total positions of Trema International Holdings B.V.:

% of shares

and voting

rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting

rights through financial

instruments (total of B) Total of

both in

%

(A + B) Total number of

shares and voting

rights of issuer Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

was crossed or reached 36.64 % 5.95 % 42.59 % 33,186,946 Position of previous

notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code (if possible) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000266804 28,548,946 N/A 36.64 % N/A SUBTOTAL A 28,548,946 36.64 %

B: Financial instruments according to the Finnish Securities Market Act 9:6a

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion

period Physical or

cash settlement Number of

shares and

voting rights % of shares

and voting

rights Share lending with

the initial public

offering October 2,

2017 N/A Physical

settlement 4,638,000 5.95 % SUBTOTAL B 4,638,000 5.95 %

Danske Bank has an obligation to return the lent shares by October 31, 2017, unless Danske Bank wholly or partially exercises its over-allotment option granted by Trema in connection with the initial public offering. Trema’s relevant direct holding in the Company is 33,186,946 shares including the above-mentioned lent shares.

Additional information:

Rovio in brief

Rovio is a games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games and acts as a brand licensor in various entertainment and consumer product categories. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started from a popular mobile game in 2009. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries, and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer products and other entertainment content. Rovio’s operations are divided into two business units, Games and Brand Licensing. The Games business unit accounted for 79 percent of Rovio’s revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017.

The Company’s mobile games have a large user base. Rovio’s games had been downloaded more than 3.7 billion times as of the end of June 2017, and they had on average 80 million monthly active users during the second quarter of 2017. The Angry Birds brand is one of the most recognized brands in the world with an average global brand awareness of 97 percent[1]. The Company is headquartered in Finland and has offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, China and the United States.

[1] Based on a study commissioned by the Company including a 15-minute online survey (including screener). Total sample of 7,500 questionnaires collected from five countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, and Mexico during the period June 27, 2017 – July 14, 2017. Source: Lieberman Research Worldwide.