Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2012B, 2012BII and 2015A

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 13 December 2017, at 11:30 a.m. EET

Share subscriptions based on stock options 2012B, 2012BII and 2015A

Between 8 September and 22 November, 2017 a total of 1,249,781 Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s new shares have been subscribed for with the stock options 2012B, 202BII and 2015A. A total of 182 000 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2012B stock options at a subscription price of EUR 6.00, a total of 90 000 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2012BII stock options at a subscription price of EUR 6.00, and a total of 977 781 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2015A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 2.94. The entire subscription price of EUR 4,506,676.14 shall be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve.

As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s shares will increase to 79 171 275 shares.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 13 December 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc together with the old shares as of 14 December, 2017.

