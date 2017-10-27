Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Stabilization measures taken and discontinuation of the stabilization period

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release October 27, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. EET

Stabilization measures taken and discontinuation of the stabilization period

With reference to the offering circular published by Rovio Entertainment Corporation (“Rovio”, “Company”) on 18 September 2017 and company announcement dated on 28 September 2017 regarding the result of the initial public offering of Rovio (the “Offering”), Rovio has received notification that Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki Branch (“Danske Bank”), acting as stabilizing manager in the Offering, has carried out stabilization measures between 19 October 2017 and 27 October 2017. The Company has additionally been informed by Danske Bank that the stabilization period has been discontinued and that no further stabilization measures will be undertaken.

Trema International Holdings B.V. (“Trema”) and Silavano Investments S.à r.l. (“Silavano”) have, in connection with the Offering, granted Danske Bank an option to purchase up to an additional 5,538,000 shares in the Company, corresponding to approximately 7.1 per cent of the number of shares in the Company after the Offering, at a price corresponding to the price in the Offering, in order to cover any over-allotment in connection with the Offering. Danske Bank has today decided to partially exercise the over-allotment option granted by Trema and Silavano. Danske Bank purchases 1,062,009 shares in Rovio from Trema and Silavano and redelivers simultaneously to Trema and Silavano the shares borrowed by Danske Bank according to the Share Lending Agreement related to the Offering.

Danske Bank (contact: Jens Plenov, tel: +442074108000) has announced that it has performed stabilization measures (in accordance with Article 3.2(d) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) on Nasdaq Helsinki in accordance with what is set out below.

Stabilization Information Issuer Rovio Entertainment Corporation Securities Ordinary Shares (ISIN: FI4000266804) Offering size 42,461,085 Shares Offer price EUR 11.50 per Share Ticker ROVIO Stabilization manager Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki branch

Stabilization Transactions Date Price (lowest) Price (highest) Price (weighted average) Quantity Currency Market 29-Sep-2017 11.37 11.50 11.48 1,776,440 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 2-Oct-2017 10.90 11.50 11.16 1,227,551 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 3-Oct-2017 10.67 11.17 10.95 585,000 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 4-Oct-2017 10.75 11.10 10.88 200,000 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 5-Oct-2017 10.70 10.75 10.73 4,000 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 6-Oct-2017 11.25 11.50 11.39 74,914 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 9-Oct-2017 11.50 11.50 11.50 10,000 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 10-Oct-2017 – – – – EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 11-Oct-2017 11.50 11.50 11.50 2,789 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 12-Oct-2017 11.45 11.50 11.49 82,402 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 13-Oct-2017 11.45 11.50 11.49 35,000 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 16-Oct-2017 11.45 11.50 11.49 59,203 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 17-Oct-2017 11.50 11.50 11.50 8,291 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 18-Oct-2017 11.48 11.50 11.50 25,157 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 19-Oct-2017 11.47 11.50 11.49 44,000 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 20-Oct-2017 11.35 11.50 11.45 91,014 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 23-Oct-2017 – – – – EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 24-Oct-2017 – – – – EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 25-Oct-2017 11.45 11.50 11.48 66,131 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 26-Oct-2017 11.35 11.45 11.43 90,147 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki 27-Oct-2017 11.42 11.50 11.48 93,952 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki

Further inquiries

Rovio communications, tel. +358 40 485 8985, [email protected]

Rauno Heinonen, SVP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 861 9345, [email protected]

