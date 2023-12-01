SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stakeholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Blackstone.

On November 29, 2023, Rover announced that it had entered a deal with Blackstone. Under the terms of this agreement, stakeholders will receive $11.00 per share in an all-cash offer.

The investigation concerns whether the Rover Group board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company stakeholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Rover Group shares of common stock. Especially given analysts’ projections for future earnings and revenue growth.

Contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.

