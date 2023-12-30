Addiction experts urge state to promote month of abstinence but alcohol lobby says idea is out of step with French cultureDry January is at the centre of a political row in France after more than 45 professors of addiction studies signed a letter urging the state to promote a month of abstinence from alcohol.A group of senior academics and doctors working on addiction have written to the French health minister to say that not enough is being done by the state to campaign on alcohol risks, and the government should support an alcohol-free month at the start of the year. Continue reading…

