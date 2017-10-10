Roxann Middleton Burns Joins California Bank of Commerce as Executive Vice President of its New Emerging Business Division

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company of San Francisco Bay Area California Bank of Commerce (formerly OTCQX:CABC), today announced Roxann Middleton Burns has joined California Bank of Commerce as an Executive Vice President, and will lead the new Emerging Business Division which includes SBA, Small Business and CRA activities.

“Roxann has built an excellent reputation in the Small Business Administration lending market in the Bay Area, both as a highly productive lending manager and as an innovator in the business lending field,” said Terry Peterson, President and CEO.

Burns has been actively involved in SBA lending for over 25 years. With experience in both the 7a and 504 programs, her duties have included responsibility for loan volume, asset quality, financial and risk management for SBA lending in large and small institutions. Roxann has extensive experience in all aspects of SBA lending, including credit underwriting, closing, servicing and liquidations. She has managed SBA loan portfolios in excess of $650 million and national SBA lending departments on both the east and west coast.

In addition to her extensive direct industry experience, Roxann has been, and continues to be, an active instructor for the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL), having been honored as NAGGL’s “Instructor of the Year” for 2011. Additionally, she served on NAGGL’s Board of Directors from 2008-2012 and continues to be actively involved in NAGGL’s Technical Issues Committee. In addition to her SBA experience, Roxann’s career has included extensive work with several community development organizations, CDFI’s and public agencies, including Opportunity Fund, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the California Environmental Redevelopment Fund, and several Economic Development Corporations based in California. Before joining California Bank of Commerce, Roxann was President of Crossroads Small Business Solutions, LLC. Formerly, Roxann was a Senior Vice President for SunTrust Bank, overseeing all aspects of SunTrust’s national SBA credit risk and operations.

Burns earned a Master degree in Public Policy and Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento. Burns will be based in our San Jose office and can be reached at (408) 606-6606.

About California BanCorp, formerly California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp is the parent of California Bank of Commerce and offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The stock trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB, formerly CABC. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

