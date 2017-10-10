Breaking News
Home / Top News / Roxann Middleton Burns Joins California Bank of Commerce as Executive Vice President of its New Emerging Business Division

Roxann Middleton Burns Joins California Bank of Commerce as Executive Vice President of its New Emerging Business Division

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company of San Francisco Bay Area California Bank of Commerce (formerly OTCQX:CABC), today announced Roxann Middleton Burns has joined California Bank of Commerce as an Executive Vice President, and will lead the new Emerging Business Division which includes SBA, Small Business and CRA activities.

“Roxann has built an excellent reputation in the Small Business Administration lending market in the Bay Area, both as a highly productive lending manager and as an innovator in the business lending field,” said Terry Peterson, President and CEO.

Burns has been actively involved in SBA lending for over 25 years.  With experience in both the 7a and 504 programs, her duties have included responsibility for loan volume, asset quality, financial and risk management for SBA lending in large and small institutions.  Roxann has extensive experience in all aspects of SBA lending, including credit underwriting, closing, servicing and liquidations.  She has managed SBA loan portfolios in excess of $650 million and national SBA lending departments on both the east and west coast. 

In addition to her extensive direct industry experience, Roxann has been, and continues to be, an active instructor for the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL), having been honored as NAGGL’s “Instructor of the Year” for 2011.  Additionally, she served on NAGGL’s Board of Directors from 2008-2012 and continues to be actively involved in NAGGL’s Technical Issues Committee.  In addition to her SBA experience, Roxann’s career has included extensive work with several community development organizations, CDFI’s and public agencies, including Opportunity Fund, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the California Environmental Redevelopment Fund, and several Economic Development Corporations based in California.  Before joining California Bank of Commerce, Roxann was President of Crossroads Small Business Solutions, LLC.  Formerly, Roxann was a Senior Vice President for SunTrust Bank, overseeing all aspects of SunTrust’s national SBA credit risk and operations.

Burns earned a Master degree in Public Policy and Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento.  Burns will be based in our San Jose office and can be reached at (408) 606-6606.

About California BanCorp, formerly California Bank of Commerce
California BanCorp is the parent of California Bank of Commerce and offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The stock trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB, formerly CABC. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contact
California BanCorp
Terry A. Peterson, (510) 457-3751
President and CEO
[email protected]

Randall D. Greenfield, (510) 457-3769
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.