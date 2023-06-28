New York, NY, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The first meeting of Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) was successfully held on June 25th.

As the first fund meeting in 2023, Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) invited a number of investment bank executives, fund investment managers, listed company executives, industry experts and scholars, including Simmons, the investment advisor of HRH Princess Beatrice, to attend the meeting and jointly explain the current capital market They shared the latest investment views in 2023 and look forward to new investment opportunities in 2023.

During the meeting, Binu Paul, the fund manager of Royal Angel Foundation (RAF), shared with investors the strategic layout of Royal Angel Foundation (RAF), why ETH was chosen as the underlying asset and the performance of Royal Angel Foundation (RAF).

This gave the clients and friends present a deeper understanding of the development of Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) and a more comprehensive knowledge of various asset allocations.

The leaders of Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) welcomed all the industry practitioners, introduced the background and development history of the foundation, and hoped that in the field of investment and financing, it would continue to strengthen the cooperation between industry and finance, further connect to the global capital market, efficiently empower the economic development of the industry, and achieve mutual benefits and mutual success.

At the same time, members of Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) also introduced the recently launched financial services activities to investors, which were generally welcomed by investors.

Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) is a foundation focused on blockchain and sports business, established by the cooperation of many top venture capital institutions active in Web3.

As the top investment platform for global digital assets, RAF is committed to making the dividends of the blockchain industry available to more people and supporting the development of sports to promote healthy lifestyles and generate economic returns and social impact through its partnership with world-renowned soccer team Real Madrid.

Leveraging its strong industry resources and experience, Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) has a comprehensive presence in primary markets, quantitative trading, professional trading, DeFi and project incubation, while providing ordinary users with safe and easy trust investment products that offer professional investment returns at a lower risk.

Under the leadership of its core leaders, Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) will enter a new stage of development, further optimizing and improving the decision-making mechanism and internal control mechanism of the organization based on the strategic layout of “blockchain finance”. To ensure that the foundation’s operation is more efficient, transparent and robust. In addition, Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) will actively carry out more meaningful public welfare projects to bring greater benefits to society.

For asset allocation strategy, Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) Foundation believes that based on the style investment clock framework, growth style may be the main line of investment market, which will not only benefit from the high sensitivity of liquidity and risk appetite, bringing valuation elasticity expansion; but also the logic of financial market taking the lead and strong recovery will also form obvious support for growth style fundamentals.

Judgment and analysis of future industry trends, the Foundation has given a lot of directional guidance. raf can conduct multi-frequency and high-quality in-depth communication with investors in the future and explore more cooperation opportunities.

It will empower more wealth management institutions in terms of asset acquisition, consulting services, resource links and research and judgment.

In the new development stage, Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) will follow the global economic development trend, gather all development forces to continuously support the development of blockchain, sports and other industries, and strive to make the foundation the first echelon in related fields.

The fund itself will aim at steady development and become a resilient foundation to meet the new future.

The event was held through offline + online, with a total of nearly 3,000 participants offline and synchronized online through the financial live broadcast, which caused a warm response and resonance in the industry.

Through this meeting, it deepened investors’ recognition and understanding of Royal Angel Foundation (RAF), and the prospect of the future development of ETFs with BTC and ETH as the underlying has been very mature in past investment cases, and the recent application of ETFs planned to be fully proved that traditional capital is constantly testing the water to intervene in blockchain It also helps the Foundation to establish a broader circle of friends in the capital market, to obtain more cooperation and support in project promotion and public market financing, and to better support the future development of the Foundation.

The future has come and the sail of the new era has been raised. Royal Angel Foundation (RAF) sets sail with enthusiasm to meet the new challenges, creates value with professionalism, and is committed to providing one-stop blockchain financial services to the majority of users through the resources of senior industry experience, so that more users can easily enjoy the dividends of the development of the blockchain industry.

The new cycle of service for good has already started, and we look forward to working with you to the future!

