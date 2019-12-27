Royal Baths Manufacturing Acquires Quality Acrylic Baths

Breaking News
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Baths Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (“Royal”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Clearwater, Florida-based, Quality Acrylic Baths Inc. (“Quality Baths”).  Founded in 1988, Quality Baths has provided high-quality, jetted and non-jetted, acrylic tubs and bathroom supplies to the Southeast for over thirty years.  Royal’s acquisition of Quality Baths provides further manufacturing capacity and service capabilities to Royal’s growing customer base in the Southeast while providing unique tub deigns to Royal’s existing base of products.   

“Quality Baths’ commitment to its customers and its ability to produce high quality, unique tubs make it a great addition for Royal’s current operations in the Southeast,” said Lane Jeffryes, Chief Executive Officer of Royal. “We are excited to bring the Quality Baths team on board to better serve our customer base throughout the Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.”

Royal is a portfolio company of Cotton Creek Capital Partners.

About Royal Baths
Royal was founded in 1969 as a supplier of bathroom products to the residential construction market and has been built on the philosophy of providing a superior value to the customer. Today, Royal offers a broad product line of bathroom and kitchen products that include acrylic and cultured marble bathroom products, including soaker and whirlpool bathtubs, free standing tubs, vanity tops, sinks, shower walls and bases, and custom stone countertops. Royal serves its customers via manufacturing and distribution operations in nine locations throughout the United States. For further information, visit Royal’s website at www.royal-mfg.com.  

About Cotton Creek Capital
Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors.  The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professionals have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek’s website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

Media Contact:
Kate Boyd
P: 512-412-3306
[email protected]

