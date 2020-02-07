Royal Caribbean bans China, Hong Kong, Macau passport holders from ships on coronavirus fears

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Friday it would ban guests holding China, Hong Kong or Macau passports from boarding its ships amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
