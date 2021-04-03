Breaking News
Royal Farms Aims to Hire 4,500 New Employees Companywide

BALTIMORE, April 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a growing store count and warmer months approaching, Royal Farms is ramping up a large-scale hiring effort that aims to bring on 4,500 new employees before the end of this year.

The open positions range from part-time and full-time options, as well as customer service level associate and management level positions. A $500 sign on bonus at select locations is being offered to new employees. A $300 referral bonus for any active employee is also being offered internally. If an employee is fully vaccinated, they will also receive a $50 COVID-19 Wellness bonus.

“As we continue our growth in the mid-Atlantic region, we are very excited to support these new communities along with the communities that we are already a part of. Our teams work hard every day to support our great customers and give them the outstanding service the deserve,” said Brian Roche, Director of Human Resources.

Royal Farms associates hired in full- and part-time positions enjoy competitive pay (as much as $15 an hour), medical, dental, and vision insurance, a 401 (k)-retirement plan, paid vacation for full time employees, and an employee discount program for food. There are many opportunities for advancement, as Royal Farms always looks to promote from within first.

Those who are interested to start their career at Royal Farms can visit https://nowhiring.com/royalfarmsjobs/.

For more information about please contact Breahna Brown at [email protected] or Shelby Kemp at [email protected]

About Royal Farms:
Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 240 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area’s hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.

Royal Farms was awarded “…best fast food fried chicken…” by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

