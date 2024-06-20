BALTIMORE, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Farms is going covert with their 7th annual Chickenpalooza, commencing on July 2, 2024! This year’s espionage-themed merchandise will be available for acquisition both online and in-store, featuring limited-edition t-shirts, Clucker Chronicles spy notebooks, and stealthy mini chicken toys. Exclusive to our beach locations, a limited-edition Classifried beach towel will also be available for purchase. Customers can join the mission by purchasing our special meal deals, including 3-piece chicken boxes (white meat, dark meat, and tenders) for just $8, 8-piece mix Chickenpalooza buckets for $12, and the NEW! chicken rolls 3 for $4.50. Customers can pair their World-Famous chicken with a refreshing Pepsi for a collaborative operation by adding a 20oz Pepsi for just $1 with the purchase of any 3-piece box.

Royal Farms is proud to announce that a portion of proceeds from every 3-piece chicken box sold will be donated to a local charity in each state where we operate. This year’s recipients are the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore (Virginia), Baltimore Youth Arts (Maryland), Berkeley County BackPack Program (West Virginia), Cancer Support Community (New Jersey), Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (Delaware), Veterans Farm of North Carolina (North Carolina), and Street Tails Animal Rescue (Pennsylvania).

Pepsi will be donating $10,000 to make this year’s Chickenpalooza the best of the flock. The festive chicken boxes feature a QR code customers will scan to accept Chickenpalooza’s charity mission. The link will lead customers to our website where they vote for which charity receives their donation.

“Chickenpalooza is our favorite time of year. We get to show our commitment to the communities we serve alongside our customers. We love creating fun opportunities to delight our patrons and making a difference in our neighborhoods,” said Frank Schilling, Director of Marketing and Merchandising.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Royal Farms during the highly anticipated Chickenpalooza, celebrating an iconic pairing of chicken and Pepsi while giving back to the communities in which we work, live and play,” said Noel Rodriguez, VP Retail, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “The value of the three-piece meal bundle with an ice-cold Pepsi is an unbeatable summer meal option.”

Four lucky entrants will win free chicken for a year through the Chickenpalooza sweepstakes. There is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Free chicken for a year prize will be awarded as (8) $100 Royal Farms Gift Cards. To enter to win the contest and view official rules and guidelines, please visit www.royalfarms.com/chicken-palooza.

Customers can earn Royalty points for each purchase during and after Chickenpalooza by signing up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members will be able save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click “Sign Up” to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

[email protected]