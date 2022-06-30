Royal Farms Announces a Western Themed ChickenPalooza 2022

BALTIMORE, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Farms is proud to announce its 5th annual ChickenPalooza starting July 1st, 2022! This year’s Western theme swag is available to purchase in store and includes t-shirts, bandanas, and mini chicken cowboy toys. Meal deals include $6 2-piece chicken boxes and the exciting and new Royal Farms Chicken Sandwich with classic, spicy, and deluxe options. Beer and wine locations will once again also sell the World-Famous Pilsner, a collaboration with local brewery Heavy Seas. The Pilsner is perfectly brewed to pair with Royal Farms fried chicken.

This year, Royal Farms will be donating .10 cents of every 2-piece chicken box sold to a local charity in each of the states that they operate. This year’s recipients are Hope for Life Rescue (Virginia), Vehicles for Change (Maryland), Children’s Home Society of West Virginia (West Virginia), New Jersey Veterans Network (New Jersey), Cancer Support Community Delaware (Delaware), and Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (Pennsylvania). Pepsi will also donate $10,000 through their Better Together campaign. The festive chicken boxes have a QR code that will link to a website where customers can vote where they want to see each donation to go.

Four lucky entrants will win free chicken for a year through the ChickenPalooza sweepstakes. There is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Free chicken for a year prize will be awarded as eight $100 Royal Farms Gift Cards. To enter to win the contest and view official rules and guidelines, please visit www.royalfarms.com/chicken-palooza.

For more information about please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.