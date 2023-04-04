BALTIMORE, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baltimore-based Convenience Store Chain Royal Farms, known for its “World-Famous Chicken,” will bring scrapple back to the all-day breakfast menu on April 6th, 2023.

Love it or hate it, scrapple is a staple of American culture—especially if you grew up in its hometown Pennsylvania or another Mid-Atlantic state such as New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, or Virginia.

Royal Farms customers don’t have to wait until the Annual Scrapple Festival in Delaware or National Scrapple Day in November to delight in its hot, crispy, savory sausage-like flavor that pairs well with condiments like maple syrup or ketchup.

The Royal Farms scrapple menu will include scrapple egg and cheese on a biscuit, waffle, Texas Toast, croissant, tortilla, or a sub as well as a scrapple waffle bowl!

“At Royal Farms, we like giving RoFo Fans what they want. Bringing scrapple back to our breakfast menu is a labor of love for the dish that inspired Labor Day. We hope our RoFo Fans are as excited as we are to enjoy it again,” said Morgan Cannon, Director of Food Services.

Royal Farms customers love the World-Famous Chicken, award-winning coffee, signature sandwiches, subs, bowls, wraps, and the breakfast menu just got even better!

