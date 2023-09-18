BALTIMORE, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Farms is celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29, 2023, by giving RoFo Rewards members one free any size coffee, hot or iced, in their RoFo Rewards account.

“We are excited to celebrate National Coffee Day with our customers and offer them a free cup of the ‘World’s Freshest Coffee!’ Be sure to download the RoFo Rewards app for more special treats like this in the future!” said Rewards Program Manager, Shelby Kemp.

Royal Farms coffee is where high-tech meets flavor. Our Swiss-made coffee system grinds your choice of quality beans and brews your coffee exactly to order. Customers can order any of our delicious coffee flavors including our new seasonal blend Pumpkin Spice coffee!

Anyone that is not already a rewards member looking to receive a free coffee can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members will be able to take advantage of this promotional offer, save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click “Sign Up” to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you’ll receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

