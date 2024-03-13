BALTIMORE, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Farms, a leading convenience store chain known for its commitment to serving communities, proudly announces a generous donation of $150,000 to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. This donation was made possible through the Coin Canister program and the collective efforts of Royal Farms customers and staff. Since 1994, Royal Farms has collected over $3 million in coins from spare change donated from customers and provided it to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center to show our dedication to supporting children’s health and well-being in the community.

“Royal Farms is honored to support the incredible work being done at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center,” said Jeff Mengel, Vice President of Operations at Royal Farms. “As a company deeply rooted in the communities we serve, we are committed to making a positive impact and providing vital resources to organizations that enrich the lives of children and families. We are immensely grateful to our customers and staff whose contributions have made this donation possible.”

The donation to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center will directly support critical programs and services aimed at providing exceptional medical care, groundbreaking research, and compassionate support to young patients facing complex medical challenges. From pediatric oncology and cardiology to neurology and neonatology, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center is renowned for its innovative approach to pediatric healthcare and unwavering commitment to improving children’s lives.

“We are incredibly grateful for Royal Farms’ generous donation and ongoing support,” said Jennifer Phelps at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. “This contribution will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and their families, helping to fund important initiatives that advance pediatric medicine and provide hope and healing to those in need.”

Royal Farms remains dedicated to supporting local communities and fostering positive change through philanthropy, volunteerism, and community engagement initiatives. The company looks forward to continuing its partnership with organizations like Johns Hopkins Children’s Center to create a brighter future for children and families across the Mid-Atlantic.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

