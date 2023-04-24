BALTIMORE, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baltimore-based Convenience Store Chain Royal Farms, known for its “World-Famous Chicken,” is expanding into Grandy, NC and establishing its support of the community with a donation to The Lower Currituck Food Pantry.

The Lower Currituck Food Panty serves Currituck County residents who struggle to make ends meet and are in need of emergency food assistance. Royal Farms will donate a truckload of products ranging from beverages, protein bars, snacks, and toilet paper on April 26th. The Royal Farms in Grandy has received a warm welcome from residents with a sold-out soft opening event. The doors are set to open to the public on May 1st.

“The Lower Currituck Food Pantry says a big thank you to Royal Farms for their generous donation. It’s nice to know a good neighbor has moved in,” said Bill Henkel, Executive Director of Lower Currituck Food Pantry.

“We are thrilled to expand into North Carolina and bring our dedication to supporting the communities we serve with us. At Royal Farms, we are passionate about finding ways to give back to the neighborhoods we do business in. Our donation to The Lower Currituck County Food Pantry is our way of thanking Grandy, NC for welcoming us into this historic community,” said Frank Schilling, Director of Marketing.

Royal Farms encourages the Grandy, NC community to reach out with ways it can be supported. Supporting first responders, schools, community organizers, and local hospitals are a few ways Royal Farms shows its commitment to giving back. Donation and sponsorship requests can be made on the Royal Farms website: https://www.royalfarms.com/donations-sponsorships.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 272 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

CONTACT: Contact: Aliyah Atayee aatayee@royalfarms.com