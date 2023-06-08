BALTIMORE, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Farms employee Jennie Enos began her career with Royal Farms on June 9, 1958. Her first job right out of high school was with the Royal Dunloggin Dairy where her parents, Wade and Ruth, also worked.

In 1968, Royal Dunloggin merged with Cloverland Dairy. Ms. Enos’s responsibilities were route accounting and bookkeeping for the milkmen. One of her favorite job titles she’s held was a Switchboard Operator handling inbound calls. She worked her way up to accounting supervisor where she led a team of eight employees. In the 1970’s, she was transferred to Royal Farms and has been a vital team member since then. Ms. Jennie has been present for each transformation of the business—from Dairy to our White Jug stores, to the Royal Farms convenience stores we all know and love today.

In 1999, she became the Leader of Fuel Accounting and has shown no signs of retiring for the last 23 years. She currently lives in Maryland and is very active with her local church, Living Hope Baptist Church. She is a huge advocate for Animal Rescue and even has pet goats she loves dearly. We congratulate her on her 65 years of service to Royal Farms and thank her for her unwavering dedication.

“Jennie has been someone that I depend on greatly. 23 years ago, she and I started the Royal Farms fuel department from the ground up. We had no suppliers, no transportation and no paperwork procedures. In fuel accounting, you must be extremely detail oriented, enjoy working with numbers and have a sense of urgency to get things done. We deliver millions of gallons of fuel each week, every day of the year, so the supplier invoices and delivery bill of ladings never stop. Jennie is one of, if not the best, fuel accounting professionals I have worked with in my 35 years in the fuel business.” –Rob Rinehart, Director of Fuel Services (23 years of service).

“The most dependable and dedicated employee Royal Farms has ever had.” –Frank Schilling, Director of Marketing and Merchandising (34 years of service).

“Ms. Jennie has been an integral pillar of Royal Farms and her dedication and hard work have been an inspiration. We are thankful for her commitment and contributions; we salute her for her outstanding service of 65 years!” –CEO of Royal Farms (50 years of service).

Ms. Enos will be celebrating the remarkable achievement with a company party, multiple gifts, and monetary donations to two of her favorite organizations. Royal Farms is grateful to Ms. Enos for contributing to our success over the last 65 years. She is an inspiration to every employee at Royal Farms.

For those interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://careers.royalfarms.com/ . Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

aatayee@royalfarms.com