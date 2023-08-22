BALTIMORE, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Farms is opening its first location in Richmond, Virginia on August 28, 2023.

The new store will be located at 10301 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235. Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Chicken, 14 fuel pumps, and operate 24 hours and 365 days a year to service all convenience, food, and fuel needs.

“Royal Farms is proud of the efforts we take to contribute to Virginia’s communities. Opening our first store in Richmond will allow more Virginians to have access to our convenient, well-lit gas stations and World-Famous food options. Richmond is a historic city with a strong food scene, and we are excited to add Royal Farms as another delicious option.” Said Lisa Daley, District Leader.

Royal Farms will be making a monetary donation to Renew Richmond. Their mission is to empower youth to build healthy, equitable, and sustainable communities by working with young people to develop farms, gardens, and other greenspaces to promote food and environmental justice while building skills to nurture tomorrow’s advocates. To learn more, go here: https://renewrichmond.org/

There will be additional Royal Farms locations opening in Virginia in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Abingdon, Norfolk, Bedford, and Rustburg in the future.

For Virginians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click “Sign Up” to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you’ll receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

aatayee@royalfarms.com