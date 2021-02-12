Breaking News
Royal Farms Offering Employees Wellness Bonus for Vaccination

GlobeNewswire

BALTIMORE, Md., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Farms today announced it will pay a $50 wellness bonus to each employee who gets inoculated against the Covid-19 virus through the end of 2021.

Royal Farms has been taking extensive preventive measures against COVID-19 beginning early in the pandemic and strives to keep the entire staff, its families, and customers safe. Measures include daily temperature checks, installation of protective barriers at all stores, following social distancing guidelines for customers and staff, and wearing protective masks and gloves.

“Employees have worked under some uncertain and often stressful conditions and have helped make it possible for the company to continue serving the need of the public. Royal Farms believes it is important that all its essential workers are vaccinated because getting the COVID-19 vaccine gives an added layer of protection against COVID-19 and could also protect coworkers and their own families” said John Kemp, Royal Farms president.

Brian Roche, Director of Human Resources added, “The health and safety of all employees continues to be Royal Farms’ priority and, to encourage employees to get the vaccine we will be offering every employee a $50 wellness bonus once they have completed their full vaccination schedule.”

Once employees have received the vaccine, they can get an official CDC COVID-19 vaccination sticker that they can proudly wear if they choose to do so.

Royal Farms has been taking all steps necessary to heighten the cleaning and disinfecting procedures so everyone can enjoy a safe and healthy shopping experience at every Royal Farms location.

Every Royal Farms location follows all cleaning procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [cdc.gov] and are giving extra attention to all areas both inside and outside our stores that are high-touch areas, including our fuel dispensers, door handles, and deli ordering kiosks.

For more information, please contact Brian Roche at [email protected]

About Royal Farms:

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 240 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid- Atlantic area’s hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. Royal Farms was awarded “…best fast food fried chicken…” by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

