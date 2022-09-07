Royal Farms Partners With Salvation Army of Central Maryland to Donate 4,200 Gallons of Water to West Baltimore Residents Affected by the E. coli Outbreak

BALTIMORE, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Farms is donating 2,100 gallons of water to help Salvation Army of Central Maryland supply water to those impacted by the E. coli bacteria tap-water situation in West Baltimore. The Salvation Army went through Disaster Emergency Funds to purchase an additional 2,100 gallons of water. Approximately 4,200 gallons of water will be distributed to seniors and families in West Baltimore through Salvation Army of Central Maryland Free-Water-Giveaway event at the Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center located at 1601 Baker Street Baltimore, MD 21217. The event will take place on Thursday September 8th, 2022, and Friday September 9th, 2022, from 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm. The event is open to anyone affected by the E. coli outbreak but is most closely focused on West Baltimore residents.

“The Salvation Army is committed to assisting the most vulnerable in the community. In response to the E. coli crisis in West Baltimore, The Salvation Army of Central Maryland is ready to provide an ample supply of potable water for residents living in the Sandtown-Winchester area and in the Mathew Henson Community area. Water is a treasured necessity to survive. We’re also grateful for Royal Farms assistance in providing 10 pallets of water and manpower to distribute water on such short notice,” said Major Roger Glick, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Central Maryland.

“The people of West Baltimore, in many ways, need help. This community is one of our focus areas due to it being isolated from multiple resources most people take for granted. The Salvation Army wants to do our part with providing those resources to this community. Clean water is a right for all people. Our seniors in West Baltimore are so vulnerable and we want to make sure they have sustainable water to live in greater comfort,” said Nina Christian, Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army of Central Maryland.

“Royal Farms is pleased to help our neighbors in this time of need,” said Frank Schilling, Marketing and Merchandising Director for Royal Farms.

For those looking for ways to support, please visit www.sa-md.org [sa-md.org] where donations will be contributed to emergencies like the E.coli bacteria in West Baltimore tap water situation. Salvation Army of Central Maryland is also accepting water donations.

For more information, please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com. Captain Mathew Tidman of The Salvation Army Hampden Corps and Nina Christian, Director of Social Services of The Salvation Army of Central Maryland will be available for interview requests.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 260 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic including Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area’s hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.

Royal Farms was awarded “…best fast-food fried chicken…” by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com