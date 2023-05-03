BALTIMORE, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baltimore-based Gas Station and Convenience Store Chain, Royal Farms, will be hosting a Tesla Super Charger ribbon cutting event in Gaithersburg, MD supported by the Maryland Tesla Owners Club on May 7th at 2 p.m.

Royal Farms’ relationship with Tesla began in 2017, and currently has 14 locations with Tesla EV chargers open to the public. As EV vehicle sales continue to grow, they look to bring EV charging to an additional 25 Royal Farms stores through this existing partnership. Currently, these chargers are only for Tesla vehicles.

Royal Farms has been adding EV chargers to select locations since 2015 to align with the company’s culture of sustainability and their mission to delight customers in a way that creates loyalty. In addition to the Tesla charging network, Royal Farms has also finalized agreements with two leading EV charging network providers to upgrade existing chargers at 22 non-Tesla locations in MD, DE, and PA. Through these partnerships Royal Farms will not only replace the existing chargers, but also expand charging capacity at many of these locations. The existing charging network has an average of 20-25 minutes for an 80% charge. Royal Farms offers safe, well-lit locations that are conveniently located near major highways, with clean bathrooms, and World-Famous food service offerings that EV charging customers can take advantage of while they charge up.

“Tesla Owners Club of Maryland is happy that Royal Farms is embracing the ‘fuel’ of the future to help us transition to sustainable transportation! Your freshly prepared foods and excellent facilities welcome our drivers whether they’re on a long road trip or just putting on a little more range to get them back home. Thanks for being part of the journey,” said TOC-MD President, JD Taylor.

“We are excited to continue to grow our partnership with Tesla and play an integral role in building a nationwide EV network to allow for the growth of zero emission vehicles. We see EV charging as a fantastic complimentary use to our beverage and prepared food offerings,” said Tom Ruszin, Fuel and Environment Leader for Royal Farms.

As the Royal Farms footprint continues to grow, they are constantly assessing opportunities to include EV charging as part of their new store development.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com.

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

aatayee@royalfarms.com